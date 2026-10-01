Bear wanders up to man reading book in Colorado mountain town: "Gave me a sniff, moved on"

It was another close encounter between a human and a bear in a Colorado mountain town this week. It seems the bear was just a little curious as to what a man was reading while relaxing in Aspen.

CBS Colorado YouReporter Karen Preiss caught the bear on video as it wandered through Aspen on Sept. 29. There were several people around, but the bear decided to take a closer look and get closer to Andy Barrow, who was visiting from New York.

CBS Colorado YouReporter Karen Preiss caught a bear on video sniffing Andy Barrow who was reading a book in Aspen on Sept. 29. Karen Preiss

Barrow said he didn't really have a plan since it all happened so quickly.

"I was thinking of, like, the T-Rex in Jurassic Park. By the time I was thinking that, the bear was already pretty close, so I said, 'I guess I will stay as still as possible and just look at the book,' and the bear came over, gave me a sniff, and moved on," said Barrow.

The bear sighting didn't seem to faze any of the other people nearby as it continued on its way.

CBS Colorado YouReporter Karen Preiss caught a bear on video in Aspen on Sept. 29. Karen Preiss

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, there have been more than 11,000 human-bear encounters this year.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, bears are entering hyperphagia, where they bulk up for winter, and the lack of their usual food sources is pushing them into neighborhoods in search of food.