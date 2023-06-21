Watch CBS News
Local News

Bear seen dangling from Colorado home's window euthanized

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Bear seen dangling from second-floor window in Colorado euthanized
Bear seen dangling from second-floor window in Colorado euthanized 00:22

A bear that climbed into a house in the Blue Sage neighborhood of Steamboat Springs last week sadly had to be euthanized.

The homeowner said the bear clawed through a cracked window but had difficulty getting out of the house.

Tuesday, CBS News Colorado leared the bear had to be put down after wildlife crews trapped it.

WATCH: Bear dangles out 2nd story window of Steamboat Springs home

Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed the yearling has gotten into at least three homes.

The agency has had to do the same over the years when a bear loses its fear of humans and gets too comfortable around us and our homes.

As precautionary measures, CPW urges people living in bear country to lock their doors and windows when they're not home and secure their trash, among other tips.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on June 20, 2023 / 9:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.