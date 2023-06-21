Bear seen dangling from Colorado home's window euthanized

A bear that climbed into a house in the Blue Sage neighborhood of Steamboat Springs last week sadly had to be euthanized.

The homeowner said the bear clawed through a cracked window but had difficulty getting out of the house.

Tuesday, CBS News Colorado leared the bear had to be put down after wildlife crews trapped it.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed the yearling has gotten into at least three homes.

The agency has had to do the same over the years when a bear loses its fear of humans and gets too comfortable around us and our homes.

As precautionary measures, CPW urges people living in bear country to lock their doors and windows when they're not home and secure their trash, among other tips.