Bear cub killed in Colorado after getting into trash bin, getting startled and running up electrical pole

By CBSColorado.com Staff

CBS Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is once again reminding people to make sure your trash cans are secure.

A bear cub was killed after it was startled in Manitou Springs, the agency said Monday.

The cub was in a trash bin when it ran out and up a power pole before being electrocuted.

The best thing you can do, CPW says, is put your trash can out the morning of pick-up or buy a bear-proof bin.

"Garbage kills another bear," the agency tweeted. "See the garbage bin on it side today in Manitou Springs? A bear cub was in the bin when it became startled. It raced up the power pole and was electrocuted. Lock your garbage! Be Bear Aware. Keep cubs alive."

For more information on living with bears, visit: cpw.state.co.us/bears

May 9, 2023

