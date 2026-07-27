Colorado wildlife officers euthanize bear that broke into trailer of man who was previously unconscious

The bear caught in a wild coincidence last week in Colorado's foothills has been captured and killed.

It started with a 57-year-old man being found unconscious Friday inside his trailer in western Boulder County with the door ripped off its hinges, paw prints and food scattered.

First responders are seen at the scene of a bear break-in on Friday. CBS

Officials investigated if the bear attacked the man but ultimately determined he suffered a pre-existing medical emergency and was unconscious before the bear entered the camper, which was located near Beaver Reservoir. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says per their policy, the bear had to be lethally removed.

"Bears have incredible sense of smell and hearing. They know when a person is inside and if they still choose to pursue food with that human presence, that bear is now a public safety threat," said CPW spokeswoman Kara Van Hoose.

The biggest thing to remember if you come across a bear, according to wildlife experts, is to hold your ground, get big and be loud. You can haze a bear just by yelling at it.