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Authorities investigating possible bear attack in Boulder County

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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The Boulder County Sheriff's Office says an injured man was found near Beaver Reservoir in what they believe is a possible animal attack.

The sheriff's office says they received a call around 12:40 p.m. when the man was found injured and unconscious. The person who reported the incident said the injured man appears to have been injured in an animal attack. He was flown to a hospital to receive medical care.

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Colorado Parks and Wildlife says they're also responding to the scene and believe it is a possible bear attack.

The property owner told the CBS Colorado crew at the scene that he believes the bear could still be in the area.

This is a developing story; more information will be provided as it becomes available.

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