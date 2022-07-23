Battlement Mesa Fire damages fences, power poles

The Battlement Mesa Fire in Garfield County forced three neighborhoods to evacuate on Friday. The fire spread through brush and threatened the neighborhoods including homes on Green Mesa Place, Riverview Place and River Bluff Road.

Firefighters responded to the fire just after 3 p.m. Friday. Crews got the fire under control about 90 minutes later. Shortly after that, residents were allowed to return home and power was restored to the neighborhoods.

There was some damage to neighborhood fences as well as power line poles. Crews stayed on scene for several more hours to continue mop-up operations.