Barry Morphew, Colorado man on trial for second time for allegedly killing wife, bonds out of jail

Barry Morphew, the Colorado man accused of killing his wife, and who's now in the middle of his second murder trial, bonded out of jail on Friday, Alamosa County Sheriff's Office officials and his attorney said.

Details surrounding the bond, including how much he posted, weren't immediately available and court records show he still hasn't posted bond, which was set at $3 million in June.

A statement from the sheriff's office on Friday says, in full, "Barry Morphew has posted bond and has been released from the Alamosa County Jail. No further information will be provided."

A booking photo of Barry Morphew was taken on June 20, 2025, in Arizona. Maricopa County

Morphew's attorney, David Beller, didn't respond to a request for comment from CBS News Colorado but told a CBS News affiliate in Colorado Springs, "Mr. Morphew's supporters used a bondsman to post bond."

Morphew faces a single charge of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Suzanne.

Earlier this summer, Barry Morphew was arrested for the second time on suspicion of killing his wife. She was reported missing on Mother's Day 2020 from Chafee County, more than three years before her remains were discovered approximately 45 miles away in Saguache County.

He was arrested on June 20 in Arizona and extradited to Colorado after a grand jury indictment.

A 2024 autopsy report stated Suzanne Morphew died of "unspecified means" but ruled her death a homicide. While her remains showed no signs of trauma, investigators found in her bone marrow a drug cocktail used to tranquilize wildlife that her husband had a prescription for, according to the indictment.

Barry Morphew has maintained his innocence since his wife disappeared.

Barry Morphew appears in court in Alamosa County, Colorado, on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. CBS

Earlier this month, a judge ruled against reducing Barry Morphew's bail but did modify the terms of his bond, to include the following conditions:

He must surrender his passport

He may not leave Colorado for any reason

He will wear a GPS monitor

He cannot leave his home for any reason except to appear in court, meet with his attorneys, attend a doctor's appointment, or for a medical emergency

He must use only the name of Barry Morphew

He must only drive vehicles registered to him

He may not possess or control any firearm

He's due back in court on Nov. 3 for a status conference.