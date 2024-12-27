Watch CBS News
Bank robbery fail: suspect hands Colorado teller a note, but handwriting can't be deciphered

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Northern Colorado are looking for a man they believe tried to rob a bank and failed to leave with any money. It happened on Dec. 17 in Loveland.  

security-video-1.jpg
Loveland Police

Loveland police say a man walked in to the First National Bank, located at 750 North Lincoln Avenue, and handed the teller a note. His handwriting was allegedly almost completely illegible and the teller had a hard time reading it.  

security-video-2.jpg
Loveland Police

While the teller was struggling to read the note, the man reportedly got frustrated and quickly left the bank.

The man was wearing a brown hoodie, a green baseball cap and sunglasses. If you recognize the suspect or know anything about the robbery attempt that might help investigators, you're asked to contact the Loveland Police Department.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

