Bank robbery fail: suspect hands Colorado teller a note, but handwriting can't be deciphered

Would-be bank thief hands teller a note, but handwriting can't be deciphered

Police in Northern Colorado are looking for a man they believe tried to rob a bank and failed to leave with any money. It happened on Dec. 17 in Loveland.

Loveland police say a man walked in to the First National Bank, located at 750 North Lincoln Avenue, and handed the teller a note. His handwriting was allegedly almost completely illegible and the teller had a hard time reading it.

While the teller was struggling to read the note, the man reportedly got frustrated and quickly left the bank.

The man was wearing a brown hoodie, a green baseball cap and sunglasses. If you recognize the suspect or know anything about the robbery attempt that might help investigators, you're asked to contact the Loveland Police Department.