Bank robber targets Commerce Bank in Aurora twice in 2 days

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Aurora police search for bank robber that hit Commerce Bank
Aurora police search for bank robber that hit Commerce Bank 00:20

The same bank robber targeted the Commerce Bank in Aurora twice in two days. In the first robbery, the suspect was wearing a security uniform when he walked into the location near Colfax Avenue and Chambers on Tuesday just before 5 p.m. 

aurora-bank-robber.jpg
Aurora Police

He verbally demanded money and showed a weapon before walking away. 

aurora-suspect-commerce-bank.png
Aurora Police

On Thursday, the same man, this time wearing a different outfit, robbed the same bank. 

commerce-bank-aurora.jpg
CBS

Aurora police say there is a $2,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspect in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 2, 2022 / 2:59 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

