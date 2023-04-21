Bandimere Speedway will close at the end of the 2023 racing season

The end of the 2023 racing season in October will bring about the end of a 65-year tradition for Bandimere Speedway in Jefferson County.

"Our family is prepared to surrender the location we've called home for six decades," John Bandimere, Jr., said in the announcement. "The place has never been ours. It belongs to God."

Development has been growing in the area, and rumors have been swirling for months that the property may be sold to make way for more development.

"The days ahead are exciting – they're stressful," Bandimere said.

The racing season will run through October 22nd.