Ballpark Ambassador Program focuses on public safety, cleaning up Denver neighborhood

The Ballpark Ambassador program is out and about on the streets of the Denver neighborhood surrounding Coors Field. The program is made up of a full-time team of 18 individuals who will provide 7-day-a-week services focused on improving public safety, conducting outreach for those who are unhoused and cleaning up the neighborhood with trash collection and maintenance.

The Ballpark Denver General Improvement District was established in November last year. The neighborhood is roughly bounded by Broadway, Welton Street, 20th Street, and the railroad tracks.

"We make sure that we pick up every cigarette butt, every little piece of gum," said Ballpark Ambassador Luke McCarthy.

The ambassadors work with the Denver Police Department and the Department of Housing Stability as well as other city departments and social service providers in the neighborhood. The collaboration also includes the Colorado Rockies.

The city estimates the program will bring in a little more than $1 million in the first year by bringing more people to the neighborhood.