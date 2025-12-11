I-70 Bakerville exit neighbors in Colorado mountains rally to stop rezoning parcel

Neighbors in the small community of Bakerville off I-70 in Colorado's mountains are pushing back against a proposal to rezone a residential parcel. They argue a plan for the parcel located at Exit 221 which was described as a "convenience store and fueling station" is really a truck stop that would permanently change the character of their neighborhood.

The 4.37-acre property, marked by the lone chimney visible from the highway, is currently zoned "Mountain Residential." Bakerville LLC has asked Clear Creek County to rezone it to Commercial-Tourism/Recreation so they can build a Gold Gate Petroleum station with passenger vehicle pumps, truck fueling lanes, and large-vehicle parking.

Residents say the proposal misrepresents the area.

"A lot of people do not realize how many homes are in this area," neighbor Bill Bennett said. "There are quite a few, but we aren't obvious about it."

Neighbors characterize Bakerville as a quiet neighborhood woven into one of the busiest recreation gateways in the state, with trail access leading directly to Grays and Torreys Peaks. As resident Maggie Murray put it, "We're on the Continental Divide scenic trail, and we're right at the base of Grays. 25,000 people come and hike these mountains every year."

Neighbors also point to current use of the seemingly abandoned lot, including the fact Flight for Life has used the parcel as a landing zone during mountain rescues. Bennett worries that "a heavily trafficked ... area would no longer be conducive to the helicopter landing here."

Neighbors also object to the idea of that there's a distinct need for additional services along Interstate 70 nearby, which the organization pushing for the rezoning argues.

"There's a whole slew of gas stations up and down this corridor and some located within unincorporated Clear Creek County," Murray said. "When you look at Downieville, you know, maybe there's an opportunity for them to continue to expand the services offered there where there's already a gas station and there's land."

While residents say they understand the land where the lone chimney stands very well could be developed, they object to the scale and use being proposed. Murray suggested either a Forest Service visitor center, local pizza shop, or even keeping the zoning residential and building housing there. Neighbors just don't want the exit to become a hop-in, hop-out interstate feature.

"It's a truck stop," Bennett said. "They're going to have dedicated pumps for fueling trucks. Parking spots for overnight stays for trucks."

Murray also believes the county's own 2003 Bakerville Neighborhood Plan, (which she says was revisited and reenforced in 2017) envisioned visitor services and recreation-oriented businesses, not gas stations.

"That plan says very explicitly no drive-thru restaurants and no gas stations," Murray explained.

CBS Colorado reached out to Bakerville LLC, the applicant behind the rezoning request, but have not yet received a response. The Clear Creek County Planning Commission will address the application in mid January, and bring forward a recommendation for how the Clear Creek County Board of County Commissioners should respond a few days later.