Backcountry skiers killed in avalanche near Vallecito

Two skiers were killed in southwestern Colorado Saturday when an avalanche buried them.

The skiers, who have not yet been publicly identified, were reported late in returning from a trip near the Vallecito Reservoir and the La Plata County Sheriff's Office launched a search, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. Around midnight, a Flight for Life helicopter crew saw an avalanche southeast of the reservoir with tracks entering the area and none exiting.

La Plata County Search and Rescue found both skiers buried about four feet deep in avalanche debris, according to the CAIC.

A photo shows the aftermath of a deadly avalanche near the Vallecito Reservoir that killed two backcountry skiers on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2022. Colorado Avalanche Information Center

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the people involved in this tragic accident," the CAIC said in a statement Sunday.

According to the CAIC, the slope aspect of the avalanche was northwest at an angle of about 38 degrees and it occurred at an elevation of around 8,400 feet.

The two victims represent Colorado's fifth and sixth avalanche-related deaths this season.

No other information was immediately available late Sunday morning. The CAIC said it would release more information later in the week.