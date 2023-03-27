Avalanche rescue expert urges those in the backcountry to keep an eye on each other

There are plenty of safety rules for those Coloradans hungry to experience the majestic solitude of the backcountry, whether it be on skis, split board, snowboard, snowmobile, or even snowshoes; but one that search and rescue crews want people to especially focus on right now is heading down or across slopes one at a time.

Two recent deadly avalanches in Colorado have included groups of people trapped in the slide, and while there's no indication right now that teams went down all at once, Alpine Rescue Team said this needs to happen for anyone stepping foot in the backcountry to minimize risk.

"As search and rescue professionals, we cross a path one by one," Dawn Wilson, spokeswoman for Alpine Rescue Team, said. "You keep eyes on your friend or your individual until they're safe, and then the next person crosses and everyone keeps an eye on them. So if a slide does occur, you have an idea of where that last scene point was to try to find your friend."

Wilson also touched on the difficulty of pulling yourself out after being buried in sometimes feet of snow. She said Hollywood has given the public a false representation of what being buried in an avalanche is like.

"'It's just like powder, you know, they can just push it out of the way...' That's not realistic," Wilson said. "It's like being buried in concrete and you cannot get yourself out most of the time."

While the chance still exists, Wilson also pointed to inbounds skiing locations monitored by resorts as a safer option for those people looking to get some snow underfoot. She compared it to swimming in a pool with a lifeguard or swimming in a lake unsupervised, which she said you can do safely, so long as you're educated, but it is still riskier.

"You wouldn't go swimming in a lake without knowing how to swim, right? So don't go on the backcountry slopes without knowing what to do in an avalanche or how to prevent one," Wilson stated.

"We are very lucky in Colorado to have this amazing snowpack to recreate in, but with that privilege comes responsibility," Wilson said. "With that responsibility is education of how to keep yourself and your peers safe as you're traveling. It's just a lot of work."