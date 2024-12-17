Watch CBS News
Your Reporter

Baby Jesus stolen from nativity scene, Northern Colorado police search for suspect

By Dillon Thomas

/ CBS Colorado

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person who stole a figurine of baby Jesus from a prominent nativity scene. 

The Fort Collins Police Department said the suspect stole the Jesus statue from the Old Town Square nativity scene in the heart of the city's downtown district.

who-stole-jesus.jpg
Fort Collins Police Department

Police released surveillance images of the alleged thief, showing what appeared to be a white male with blonde hair. He was seen wearing white shoes, light jeans, and a sweater.

FCPS called the alleged thief a "grinch" and asked anyone with information to call Officer Brittingham at 970-419-3273. 

Dillon Thomas
dillon-t-16x9-copy.jpg

Dillon Thomas is multi-Emmy Award winning general assignment reporter/MSJ for CBS News Colorado. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.