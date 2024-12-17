Baby Jesus stolen from nativity scene, Northern Colorado police search for suspect

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person who stole a figurine of baby Jesus from a prominent nativity scene.

The Fort Collins Police Department said the suspect stole the Jesus statue from the Old Town Square nativity scene in the heart of the city's downtown district.

Fort Collins Police Department

Police released surveillance images of the alleged thief, showing what appeared to be a white male with blonde hair. He was seen wearing white shoes, light jeans, and a sweater.

FCPS called the alleged thief a "grinch" and asked anyone with information to call Officer Brittingham at 970-419-3273.