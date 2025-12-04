Natural or human-triggered avalanches possible in parts of Colorado. Find out what to watch out for.

With snow in Colorado's mountains, skiers, boarders and other visitors are heading back to the high country. And they should be aware of avalanche danger.

As of Thursday -- following a big snowstorm earlier in the week -- some parts of Colorado's southern mountains have dangerous avalanche conditions. The most concerning is near Telluride, Pagosa Springs and Alamosa.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says natural or human-triggered avalanches are possible.

Brian Lazar, deputy director of the CAIC, said the San Juan Mountains, said recent windy conditions have contributed to the danger level.

"Wind-drifted snow that's up to 2 or even 3 feet deep in the heaviest drifts, and that is sitting on that old, weak snow that fell in late October and early November. And these are the kind of avalanches that are starting to grow in size," Lazar said, describing what to watch out for.

More snow is headed towards the mountains in upcoming days. The heaviest will be on Saturday, where more than a foot is possible in some areas, particularly the northern mountains.