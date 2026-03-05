Avalanche risk remains considerable in parts of Colorado mountains as more snow moves in

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center is warning backcountry travelers to watch for weak spots in the snowpack as new snow moves into the mountains late Thursday.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center

Avalanche danger remains considerable (Level 3 of 5) in parts of the high country, including the Elk Mountains near Aspen and the northern mountains from Berthoud Pass to Loveland Pass. In these areas, a person could easily trigger an avalanche large enough to bury someone. Elsewhere, avalanche danger is rated moderate (Level 2 of 5). North and east-facing slopes remain the most concerning, especially on large open slopes just below ridgelines.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center

Experts also warn that tracks on a slope do not necessarily mean it is safe. Persistent slab avalanches can allow several people to cross a slope without triggering a slide — until someone hits a weak spot in the snowpack. Those thin trigger points are often found near rocks, below cliff bands, or in shallow areas where the snowpack is weaker.

"Just over the last week, we've had seven documented incidents where people came into contact with moving avalanche debris involving eight people, and fortunately, it did not result in any injuries or worse," said Brian Lazar.

No Name Peak on Berthoud Pass Colorado Avalanche Information Center

More snow is expected from Thursday night into late Friday, and Lazar warns avalanche danger will likely increase heading into the weekend.

"The resulting size or consequences of these avalanches are now running anywhere from large to very large," Lazar said. "Large avalanches are big enough to bury, injure, or kill a person. Very large avalanches can knock a car off the road, break trees, and make it very difficult to survive."