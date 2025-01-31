Avalanche conditions still a concern in Colorado in part due to recent windy conditions

Avalanche conditions are still a concern even with widespread moderate avalanche danger- level 2 of 5. Even though the likelihood of triggering an avalanche has gone down, the consequences of a severe outcome have not decreased.

You want to make sure and avoid steep, wind-drifted slopes. In the sheltered areas that don't have the stiff, wind-drifted slabs the the main concern is the loose snow or sluff avalanches.

More snow is in the forecast for the weekend. We could see a return of dangerous conditions for areas in the northern mountains that pick up more than 10 inches of new snowfall. There could be enough new snow through portions of the Flat Tops and the Park Range to raise avalanche concerns to considerable danger- level 3 of 5.

For daily avalanche forecasts visit avalanche.state.co.us or download the CAIC app.