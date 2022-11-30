Callie Zanandrie grew up in Parker, Colorado. In fifth grade, Callie was selected to represent her school, Charles Hay Elementary, as the PBS Channel 6 Kid's Correspondent. It was there she got her first taste of television. She has been hooked ever since! Following her passion for television, Callie studied journalism at the University of Colorado Boulder and meteorology at Mississippi State University.

Callie's first job out of school was at KBCI in Boise, Idaho. From Boise, Callie traded in her hiking boots for flip-flops and moved to Florida to work for WWSB. However, home was calling and after a year Callie moved back to Denver to work at a competitor. Callie also shifted gears for a time from broadcast news into non-scripted television and worked as a producer at High New Entertainment and Double Act Entertainment. Her strong background in editorial storytelling, writing, and shooting allowed for a seamless transition into producing and directing various projects for Travel Channel, Discovery, Weather Channel, HGTV and Animal Planet.

Callie Zanandrie on Twitter

Outside of work, Callie is an outdoors nut who developed a love of the outdoors at a young age. She learned to ski in elementary school and grew up camping frequently. She loves spending her time in nature with her family. You can usually find her skiing, paddleboarding or hiking. She also loves training for and competing in triathlons with her husband.

RELATED: See The Whole CBS News Colorado Team

Callie feels it's her love of the outdoors that allows her to connect with viewers in her weather forecasts, because she knows how important the weather is if you are planning a hike or if you have an afternoon soccer practice.

Callie lives in Golden with her husband, Joe, their son, Colin, and a golden retriever named Miley.

Just The Facts

• Position: Weekend Morning Meteorologist

• Most memorable interview: Bert Kreischer

• Dream interview: Michelle Obama

• Favorite musician: Mumford and Sons and Nathaniel Rateliff

• Hometown: Parker

• Number of children: 1

• Hobbies: Paddleboarding, running, hiking, camping, skiing, snowshoeing, swimming, biking and scuba diving

• Favorite food: Waffles

• Favorite musician: Mumford and Sons, Nathaniel Rateliff, Chris Stapleton

• Number of children: 1

• Number of siblings: two brothers and one sister

• Number of pets: 1 - Golden retrieve named Miley

• Favorite sports team: CU Buffs, Broncos, Avalanche and Nuggets

• Favorite author: Kristin Hannah

• Favorite vacation spot: Portugal

• What keeps you in Colorado? The weather!

• What one word best describes CBS News Colorado: Teamwork

• Year Hired: 2019