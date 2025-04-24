Avalanche conditions safer heading into the weekend, but Colorado backcountry riders should stay alert

Be warned: Small avalanches in Colorado's mountains can be serious in very steep terrain

Be warned: Small avalanches in Colorado's mountains can be serious in very steep terrain

Be warned: Small avalanches in Colorado's mountains can be serious in very steep terrain

As we head toward the weekend, backcountry conditions across Colorado are looking more favorable for outdoor adventurers. Thanks to cold overnight temperatures dipping into the low 20s, most mountain slopes have been freezing overnight, keeping the threat of wet avalanche activity low.

CAIC

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) reports that conditions are generally safe, but skiers and snowboarders should not let their guard down. Even a small avalanche can have serious consequences, especially in extreme terrain with cliffs, rocks, and gullies.

CAIC

"Starting and ending your day early will reduce your chances of any wet snow avalanches later in the day," said Brian Lazar, Deputy Director, CAIC. Lazar recommends sticking to safer terrain and keeping a sharp eye out for changing conditions. As the sun warms the slopes throughout the day, snow surfaces can rapidly soften, increasing risk in steeper zones.

Areas to Watch:

Close to ridgelines and in gullies : Wind can create firm, white pillows of drifted snow—clear indicators of potential avalanche slabs.

Lingering storm snow or warming snow surfaces: These are red flags for possible instability.

The best way to stay safe? Avoid traveling below steep slopes when possible, and always consider what terrain lies both above and below you. Stay safe, start early, and check forecasts before heading out.