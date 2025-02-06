Avalanche conditions generally safe across Colorado

The lack of snowfall at the end of January and the beginning of February combined with the unseasonably warm temperatures has diminished the snowpack across the state. Currently we are sitting at 84% of the median snowpack.

The warmer temperatures have created a cycle of widespread wet avalanche activity that is more common in April. The silver lining of the warmer temperatures and lack of snowfall is that we have widespread safe avalanche conditions heading into the weekend.

Despite avalanche conditions being generally safe, wind loaded slopes just below ridge lines are still very dangerous. Wind slabs can be identified by their smooth, pillow like appearance or by shooting cracks around your skis or sled. Weather models are trending towards a colder and wetter patten moving across the region for the middle of February. This weekend the snow will favor the northern mountains, places like the Park Range, Summit County and the northern Front Range Mountains. With the potential snowfall the avalanche danger could increase to moderate danger in those areas.