Autopsy complete on remains of missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew

The autopsy has been completed on the remains of missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew, nearly four years after she was first reported missing. Morphew's remains were located last fall during a search on Sept. 22, 2023, in the area of Moffat in Saguache County.

Suzanne Morphew Suzanne Morphew/Facebook

Morphew was last seen on Mother's Day nearly four years ago, May 10, 2020. Her disappearance made national headlines and the investigation was featured on the CBS News show "48 Hours."

Suzanne Morphew left behind two teenage daughters and a husband, Barry Morphew, who was not only the prime suspect in her disappearance, he was also charged with her murder.

The site where Suzanne Morphew's remains were found in September 2023. CBI

Investigators were searching in the area of Moffat in Saguache County on an investigation not related to the Morphew disappearance when her remains were discovered.

Suzanne disappeared after leaving her home for a bike ride on Mother's Day 2020 and what happened next remains a mystery. Her bicycle was found down a steep ravine off Chaffee County Road 225 from Highway 50. Deputies said that the bicycle did not look like it was involved in a crash and there was not any blood at the scene. After she went missing, Barry Morphew told CBS News Colorado that he believed she was abducted before he was subsequently arrested for her murder in 2021.

A judge dismissed the case against Barry Morphew in April 2022. At the time, the 11th Judicial District Attorney, Linda Stanley, filed the motion to "dismiss without prejudice" which means that prosecutors could file charges against Barry Morphew at a later date.

The attorney for Barry Morphew released a statement on behalf of his family following the discovery of his wife's remains, that read in part, "From what we know, Barry is as innocent as he was from Day 1. DA Stanley and law enforcement got it wrong. We hope the authorities will quickly admit their wrongful persecution of Barry, an innocent man, to treat the Morphews like the victims they are, and charge the person(s) responsible for Suzanne's killing."

No arrests have been made since her remains have been located. The public is asked to continue to report any information about this case by calling (719) 312-7530.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the report from the Chaffee County Medical Examiner is expected to be released next week.