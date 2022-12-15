Authorities search for hit-and-run driver who killed cyclist

Despite years of working to lower the number of traffic-related deaths on Denver's streets, the numbers continue to rise.

Vision Zero is the city's plan to achieve zero traffic-related deaths by 2030, this year we are at 78.

At this month's Department of Transportation Advisory Board meeting, the discussion focused on updating the plan.

It comes just a few days after a hit-and-run driver killed a cyclist on 38th and Sheridan, Denver police continue the search for that driver.

On Wednesday night, with headlights beaming behind them dozens of people stood in the cold remembering that man as a friend and brother.

Leaving behind a white bike and his photo at the intersection where his life was taken.

CBS

The area has been identified as a concern for the city, with both streets being identified as part of the high-injury network where a number of serious crashes happen.

"The more safety interventions that can be put in place can help us mitigate these serious outcomes," a member of Denver's office of transportation and Infrastructure said during this month's advisory board meeting.

Those interventions are part of the city's Vision Zero plan, which has had little success since its implementation in 2017.

Part of this will include more focus on their rapid response program.

"Our rapid response processes. Going out there after a crash happened and figuring out is this a trend if it is what are somethings that can be done so this crash doesn't happen again."

While police believe the driver sped through a red light in this case.

City officials say they will deploy a team to review the crash to see if any changes could be made to make the intersection safer.

Denver police say the vehicle involved in the crash may have damage to the driver's side. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crimestoppers at 720-913-STOP