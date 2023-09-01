Authorities from 3 counties work to investigate rash of burglaries during church services

Investigators from Jefferson County Lakewood and Douglas County are comparing notes on a rash of car burglaries and auto thefts taking place at churches during services.

At Living Savior Lutheran Church in the Littleton area Pastor Daniel Bondow says two people broke into a vehicle taking a bag and then stole another car where the keys were left inside.

He pointed to video taken from a security camera.

"That's the truck that comes in and that is the entry," he said.

"We happened to be taking communion at that time," said the pastor.

The church video cameras got a good look at the truck being used by the thieves.

The pastor played more of the recording, "the truck goes back and decides to pack in between two vehicles on the right."

There was another clip of the truck he pointed out.

"There's the truck that's leaving, and the stolen vehicle behind it," he said.

"You want this safe warm environment to invite people to learn about God so it's quite a contradiction," said Bondow, explaining the irony.

The incident at his church was one of at least 16 that occurred in Jefferson county during Sunday morning services since May first.

Not far away at Heritage United Methodist church, a similar story.

A black Ford F-150 pick up truck is captured on camera. An attempted theft from a car took place before the thieves were scared away.

Pastor Kirsten Barlow told CBS News Colorado the thieves had, "no concern for sanctity of worship places or respect for God or anything else."

If you spot that truck which has a a chrome strip on the back you are asked to contact the Jefferson County sheriff's department.