Aurora's Gateway High students build futures through ConstrucTECH Program

In a classroom filled with power tools instead of textbooks, Gateway High School students are building more than structures – they are building futures. Aurora Public Schools' ConstrucTECH program introduces students to the construction trades while offering the opportunity to earn college credit toward a degree in construction management.

Audrey Valladolid CBS

"It is teaching students how to enter into the construction trades, whether that's carpentry, electrical, plumbing, or any others out there," said Andrew Woods, a teacher at Gateway High School and one of the program's leaders.

Launched through a partnership between APS and the Community College of Aurora, the six-year program allows students to simultaneously earn their high school diploma and an associate's degree. The goal is to prepare students for high-demand, skilled trade careers.

Audrey Valladolid, now a junior at Gateway, was one of the first students to join the program when it launched two years ago. She said she was inspired by family members already working in the industry and motivated to challenge stereotypes.

"If we had more girls in the construction industry, we'd be unstoppable," she said.

But Valladolid's time in high school hasn't been easy. She struggled her freshman year and considered dropping out — until Mr. Woods stepped in.

"Without him, I don't think I would've made it this far," she said. "I would've dropped out for sure."

More than construction skills, Valladolid said, Mr. Woods taught her she can build a bright future and showed up for the teen in ways no teacher has before.

CBS Colorado Your Reporter in Aurora Kelly Werthmann interviews Audrey Valladolid. CBS

"He sat there every day, encouraged me to do more, made me learn more things," Valladolid said with tears in her eyes.

For Woods, he said he's not focused on how many times a student falls but on making sure they get back up.

"I don't know how many times Audrey has tripped now, I'm not counting," he said. "My job is to help her get back up and to keep going."

Now, as Valladolid enters her third year of ConstrucTECH, she's even more motivated to learn new skills, earn college credit, and gain confidence in who she is becoming.

"Taking those challenges and pushing forward, seeing what kind of woman I can become," she said.

The ConstrucTECH program is part of a larger effort by Aurora Public Schools to invest in career and technical education. APS works closely with construction companies and industry partners to ensure students are learning the most up-to-date skills and practices. These partners provide essential materials, help shape lesson content, and offer apprenticeship opportunities that give students real-world experience.

"We need not only the materials for our students to be able to work on, but we also need our industry partners to help tell us what's changed," Wood explained. "The construction of today is different than what I grew up on. We need the industry to tell us how to train students because we want our students to go to their companies."

Mr. Woods and Audrey Valladolid. CBS

The ConstrucTECH program has grown in popularity at Gateway High School. This year, 50 incoming freshmen will begin their first year in the program. To support the expansion and ensure students receive the guidance they need, the school has also added another teacher to the program.

More information about career pathway programs offered through Aurora Public Schools can be found at magnet.aurorak12.org.