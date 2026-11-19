Aurora residents spent much of the summer cutting back on water use, but city officials warn those efforts may not be enough to prevent tougher restrictions next year.

At Aurora Water's first annual community water update Thursday, residents came with questions about the city's water supply, new development and what another dry winter could mean for their households.

Aurora Water officials say residents have already made a significant difference.

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According to the city, outdoor water use dropped 32.75% compared with 2025, exceeding the city's goal of a 20% reduction. Overall water demand fell 13.49%.

Those savings helped slow the decline in reservoir levels, but officials say Aurora remains heavily dependent on mountain snowpack to replenish its water supply.

Shonnie Cline, Aurora Water's deputy director of internal and external affairs, says the city's water future ultimately depends on both continued conservation and the amount of snow Colorado receives in the coming months.

"If we do not end up with a very good snowpack over the winter, we will find ourselves next spring and next summer in much worse shape than we were even in this year," said Cline. "The thing that keeps me up at night is the reality of the situation. Our state is getting warmer and drier, and in the last 20 years, we have seen our historic yields decrease by 20%. That means that we, as a state, regardless of how water is being used, we're going to have to really come together and adapt to this warming and drying climate.

Aurora currently remains under Stage 1 drought restrictions, which limit outdoor watering to two days a week. Without sufficient snowfall this winter, officials say Stage 2 restrictions could become necessary, limiting lawn watering to just one day a week.

And even with average or good snowpack, Cline said it could take three to five years for the city's water storage to recover.

For Daniel Widrich, president of the Sunflower Condos Homeowners Association, the drought is already creating tension among neighbors.

"Some neighbors are very understanding of the restrictions that come out. Some neighbors can be very upset because they just want green grass and they don't understand," Widrich said.

He said replacing traditional lawns with drought-friendly landscaping comes with significant costs for homeowners, particularly in neighborhoods where grass was originally required under city development standards.

"It does concern me because at some point we cannot squeeze any more juice out of the lemon, so to speak," Widrich said. "We're already in drought conditions. We already have water shortages, and I think it's putting a lot of stress on the community to make the changes so that new residents can come in and possibly benefit from that."

Aurora has prohibited new installations of Kentucky bluegrass and other cool-season turf, while also restricting evaporative cooling systems in new commercial, multifamily and industrial buildings, including data centers.

According to Aurora Water, the city's nine existing data centers collectively account for approximately 0.32% of average monthly system water use.

While residents are being asked to conserve, they could also see higher utility bills next year.

The city is proposing a 3.5% increase in residential water rates and 6.5% increases in sewer and stormwater rates.

For a representative three-person household, the combined monthly bill would rise from $101.19 to $105.82, an increase of approximately $4.63 per month. The proposed increases would take effect in 2027, subject to final City Council approval.

Aurora Water says the increases are needed to cover rising operating costs, maintain aging infrastructure and support essential services, even as conservation reduces water consumption.

For Widrich, the biggest concern is that people have grown so used to having water available that they don't always think about where it comes from.

"I think we've grown accustomed to turning on a water faucet, and we just expect the water to come out, and people don't really think about where it originates from, or the fact that we don't actually have control over it," Widrich said.