New water-saving rules adopted by Aurora City Council

The Aurora City Council unanimously passed a measure on Monday night that will implement several water restrictions for the community.

This is the second water-restriction measure the city has passed in recent weeks.

Under the new ordinance, residents may not install new turf requiring high water use. It also prohibits the use of ornamental water features and spray irrigation from October 1 through April 30. That includes non-functional turf areas, such as greenbelts and medians.

However, high-traffic recreational areas like parks and athletic fields can still be watered through October 14. Hand-watering trees and shrubs is still permitted year-round.

An update to the city's website explaining the council's decision says, "Water used to irrigate high-water-use turf, and water lost to evaporation from ornamental water features, can't be recaptured and reused through Aurora Water's Prairie Waters potable reuse system. In a region where water is a finite resource, every drop matters."

City officials say the ordinance will not immediately restrict residents' existing watering days.

Due to a historic drought, the city's reservoirs remain low. The city remains under stage one drought conditions and asks residents to use water mindfully.

They also encouraged residents to begin winterizing their irrigation systems early to protect pipes from freezing.

A community open house is scheduled for Nov. 19, where residents can speak with Aurora Water staff about the drought and weather and climate impacts on the city's water supply. The informational open house will be held in the Aurora Municipal Center Lobby from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. A community update will follow from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at the municipal center.