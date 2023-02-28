Aurora Water customers limited to watering lawns 2 days a week or face surcharge

Aurora Water customers are being asked to limit watering their lawns and other outdoor spaces to just two days a week. The goal is to reduce residential water usage by 20%.

Customers will see a surcharge of $1.95 per 1,000 gallons of water this spring. The City of Aurora said if there isn't any water from its resources, the water will have to be leased. That is where the surcharge comes in.

The city has a program available for people who are struggling to make payments. City leaders said they are working with HOAs to avoid fines for lawn appearance once the restrictions go into effect.