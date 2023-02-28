Watch CBS News
Aurora Water customers limited to watering lawns 2 days a week or face surcharge

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

City of Aurora taking aggressive steps to save water
City of Aurora taking aggressive steps to save water 03:11

Aurora Water customers are being asked to limit watering their lawns and other outdoor spaces to just two days a week. The goal is to reduce residential water usage by 20%. 

Customers will see a surcharge of $1.95 per 1,000 gallons of water this spring. The City of Aurora said if there isn't any water from its resources, the water will have to be leased. That is where the surcharge comes in. 

The city has a program available for people who are struggling to make payments. City leaders said they are working with HOAs to avoid fines for lawn appearance once the restrictions go into effect. 

February 28, 2023

