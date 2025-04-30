Aurora teen convicted in fatal shootings of refugee, local teen sentenced to decades in prison

An Aurora teen convicted in two fatal shootings that claimed the life of an Iraqi refugee and a teenager at Southlands Mall will serve three decades in prison.

Dhaevontae Rogers-Broadus, 18, pleaded guilty to the two separate shootings, which took place in 2023. On Sep. 19, Rogers-Broadus and two other teens attempted to steal a vehicle at an apartment complex in the 7400 block of E. Harvard Avenue.

When Ahmed Zainuldeen heard his car alarm going off, he went outside to discover three people attempting to break into his sedan. They shot and killed Zainuldeen when he confronted them. Authorities said Zainuldeen and his family fled Egypt from their home country of Iraq and settled in Denver just nine months before his death.

Although prosecutors said they didn't believe Rogers-Broadus was the shooter, the gun used in the shooting belonged to him. He was on probation when Zainuldeen was murdered.

Eleven days later, Rogers-Broadus was involved in a shooting outside the Southlands Mall. Authorities said 15-year-old Raphael Velin was shot multiple times in the mall parking lot in an aggravated robbery. Rogers-Broadus and four other suspects were arrested and charged for their roles in Velin's death, although investigators were unable to determine who fired the fatal gunshot.

Rogers-Broadus pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in both cases.

On April 30, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison for Zainuldeen's murder and 30 years for the murder of Velin. Both sentences will be served concurrently.