Aurora looks at successes and struggles of water conservation efforts as drought continues

On Saturday morning, lawmakers and residents gathered in Aurora for an update on the city's water usage amid the drought.

"It is a right. It's a privilege. It's our life source. And we need to be really mindful of how it's used," said Arapahoe County Commissioner Rhonda Fields.

Not all of the news was good, especially when it comes to how full the reservoirs are.

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"We're about 49% typically this time of year. We want to be at about 50%, so that's bad," said General Manager of Aurora Water Marshall Brown. "We're projecting Spinney Mountain Reservoir to be around 15% full, or 85% empty, by the end of this year."

But it wasn't all bad news. Aurora Water says Aurora's plan is good when it comes to conserving water.

"It's platinum status for how robust our conservation programs are," said Brown.

Citizens were able to ask questions. Many are worried about the protection and conservation of resources and whether companies in the city are doing their part. Particular areas of concern included fracking sites, car washes and data centers.

Aurora Water says they are, thanks to strict city regulations.

"Data centers in Aurora, their burden on our water supply is 0.3% of our water supply," said Brown.

They say the biggest drain on water resources is lawns.

"Thirty-five to 40% of our water supply irrigates Kentucky bluegrass," said Brown.

The City of Aurora has also begun ripping up the Great Lawn in front of City Hall and is replacing it with Bermuda grass, which uses 70% less water.

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Today's gathering was one of many community meetings being held across the state by Webb Hunter H20. The agency was launched by former Denver mayor Wellington Webb and his partner Dale Hunter to provide research assistance to urban legislators on water issues. Webb says water is the most important issue for the state now and in the future, and it will take all of us to find solutions.

"We all need to be working together for the betterment of the community, because we've got to have enough water to function as a society," said Webb.