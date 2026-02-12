Aurora police announce second arrest several months after fatal street racing crash in Colorado

An 18-year-old driver has been arrested several months after a fatal crash in Colorado that happened during an illegal street race. That's according to the Aurora Police Department, which said on Thursday that Carlos Cruz-Figueroa initiated the race that ended in the death of a 20-year-old man.

The race and subsequent crash happened last fall near East Alameda Parkway and South Chambers Road. Police say the car Cruz-Figueroa was racing was a BMW sedan that was driven by Edwin Rosales-Sandoval. While the cars were speeding down the road, the BMW suddenly rolled over and crashed into a sign.

Rosales-Sandoval and a 17-year-old girl in the car were injured and the 20 year old died. Rosales-Sandoval was arrested on charges including vehicular homicide and DUI.

Cruz-Figueroa also faces vehicular homicide charges, according to APD, in addition to charges of reckless driving and engaging in a speed contest.

"Street racing is dangerous and it kills. We will not tolerate it. Our dedicated task force will continue working to hold racers accountable and keep our community safe. No matter the timeline," APD wrote in a post on Facebook.