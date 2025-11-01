Passenger dies in Aurora street racing crash, police say; Driver in custody

A man allegedly involved in street racing in Aurora crashed his car, rolling it, and one of the two passengers in his car died, Aurora police say.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. near East Alameda Parkway and South Chambers Road. According to police, 19-year-old Edwin Rosales-Sandoval, of Denver, was racing a BMW sedan east on Alameda when he left the road, crashed into a grocery store sign, and rolled his car just west of the intersection.

Rosales-Sandoval and a 17-year-old girl in the car were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, but a second passenger was killed in the crash. He will be identified at a later time by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.

Edwin Rosales-Sandoval Aurora Police Department

Rosales-Sandoval was taken into custody and faces charges of vehicular homicide, DUI, reckless driving, and driving on a revoked license. Police say his license was revoked due to a previous DUI, but court records couldn't be located for that case, indicating that it could have been from out of state or when he was a minor.

He's due in court Saturday afternoon for an advisement hearing.