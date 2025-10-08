Watch CBS News

Aurora SRO supervisor faces charges for alleged online child sexual exploitation

Aurora Police Sgt. Aaron Bunch was arrested Wednesday after a warrant was served at a Denver home. Bunch faces charges for online sexual exploitation of a child, both Aurora Police Department and FBI Denver confirmed. According to authorities, "At this stage, there is no evidence indicating that any students or children within Aurora Public Schools, the Cherry Creek School District, or the Aurora Community were impacted or victimized."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue