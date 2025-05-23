Aurora school districts addressing youth violence with leadership program

Stopping youth violence is an important issue for the City of Aurora, and now, together with the local school districts, they're putting their money where their mouth is.

The City of Aurora's Youth Violence Prevention Program has allocated $50,000 each to Cherry Creek School District and Aurora Public Schools to provide violence prevention programming to at-risk youth.

In Cherry Creek Schools, that money goes to their Leadership Academy Program. A program for students who are susceptible to falling into youth violence and showing them that there is another path that isn't the streets.

Brian Barie and Joseph Cooks have been part of the program since eighth grade. Now they are gearing up for their senior year at Smoky Hill High School, and they have come a long way.

"I was going through like a lot of trouble, I guess. I had been suspended like eight times," said Joseph.

"I felt like I was, like, bigger than my parents. I felt like I was at the top of the world," said Brian. "I really needed just some bigger role models to show me that I could strive for more."

They found that role model in Mr. Jasper Armstrong, the Director of Youth Leadership and Student Support at Cherry Creek Schools. He also runs the Leadership Academy and said he loves his job.

"The joy in doing this work is taking somebody who has never seen themselves as a scholar, and then watching that transformation take place," said Armstrong. "They've always been pushed to the side or shunned. We try to say you have worth, right? You have real value. Inherent value."

The program just wrapped up its second year and is beginning its third. Students start by gathering in the summer to learn to set goals and think of ways to create a safer school community.

Brian and Joseph said it has changed their lives.

"Sometimes I be feeling like if they weren't here, I don't know where I would be in high school," said Joseph.

Now they are both in the aspiring teacher program at CCSD because they want to lift up the next generation.

"I just want to be able to bring kids to love learning," said Brian.

There is an accountability component to this city funding program. Every year, school districts need to report back to the city and tell them how many kids are participating in their programs and how they're doing.

In a statement, Aurora City Council Member Angela Lawson said:

"The City of Aurora recognizes the ongoing need to address youth violence, a public health issue impacting communities around the country. This funding will support our education partners as they to continue to work on this issue, with an emphasis on evidence-based programs and data-driven accountability. The school districts are required to report back how many students are participating in their programs and city staff will provide input and guidance throughout. As someone who cares deeply about Aurora's youth and community safety, I believe it is through strong, consistent partnerships like this that we uplift Aurora's youth, giving them the tools to interrupt or stop violence before it starts, reduce crime and build a safer Aurora."