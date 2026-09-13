Aurora Salvadoran community concerned as they wait for decision on Temporary Protected Status

In 2001, an earthquake rocked the small Central American nation of El Salvador. At that time, immigrants fleeing the disaster were granted Temporary Protected Status. Twenty-five years later, Salvadorans are the third-largest immigrant group in Aurora; El Salvador even has a consulate there. But now those days may be coming to an end.

Salvadoran rescue workers carry the body of an earthquake victim in Santa Tecla, El Salvador, 15 January, 2001. More than 500 people are presumed dead, and some 1,200 are missing after an earthquake measuring 7.9 on the Richter scale shook the region on 13 January, causing a major landslide that buried some 500 homes in the San Salvador suburb of Santa Tecla. JORGE UZON/AFP via Getty Images

Ivania Ortega is originally from El Salvador. Growing up in Los Angeles, Calif., she was surrounded by Mexican and Puerto Rican culture, so she says she was pleasantly surprised to find so many Salvadorans in Colorado when she moved here.

"I started knowing my country better, my people. So, I feel happy to see a lot of my paisanos (countrymen) have grown up like a lot of people with TPS," said Ortega.

TPS for Salvadorans expired on September 9 and has not yet been renewed. If the Federal government decides not to renew it, those people must leave or be subject to deportation. Ortega says that would be devastating to her community.

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"A lot of people are going to break. I mean, a lot of families are going to break. A lot of people that has contributed to this country with their business paying taxes, having their kids growing up here," said Ortega.

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman appeared to agree. In a Facebook post, he said:

"Rarely do I get involved in national issues. However, when I do, it is simply because the issue could have such a significant impact on our city that I feel obligated to speak out about it as your mayor. Aurora is the most diverse city in Colorado and one of the most diverse in the United States where one out of every five of our residents is born outside of our country and I am proud of that diversity. The third largest immigrant group in Aurora is from El Salvador, and many came here in 2001, following a devasting earthquake, under the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program which allowed them to live and work in the United States. Their TPS status has been extended ever since then, until now. The Trump administration has decided not to extend their TPS status which will not only end their legal access to employment but will require them to voluntarily leave or be deported after having been a part of our community for over two decades. There is not a pathway to becoming a permanent resident or a citizen under current TPS guidelines. I fully support the Trump administration's successful effort at controlling our borders to combat illegal immigration but this is not a question about illegal immigration because the Salvadorans, living in Aurora under TPS, came here legally and have had children and even grandchildren here, own homes in our city, and have not only started but expanded small businesses here. No doubt, the TPS program has its flaws and was never intended to lead to a permanent immigration status, and this should be one of the subjects within a comprehensive immigration reform debate that has yet to occur in Congress. The Salvadorans in my city, who have legally lived and worked here under TPS, should be allowed to stay and forcing them to leave after having been a part of my community for over two decades is not being anti-illegal immigration but simply anti-immigrant and it is cruel and unfair to the Salvadoran families who arrived here under TPS so long ago. On the left is a photo taken in 2019 at the El Salvadoran Consulate in Aurora and on the right is a letter that I sent yesterday to the Secretary of U.S. Homeland Security, asking the revocation to be reconsidered."

Ortega says she is glad Mayor Coffman is speaking up and that, if anyone has any doubt about how much Salvadoran immigrants love the United States, they should spend some time getting to know them.

"Go to any Salvadorian restaurant and they will love the people. They will love our food. And not only the food, but the way people treat you. I think that that's the best part," said Ortega.

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However, Trump's "border czar" Tom Homan says things have changed in El Salvador, and TPS does not mean permanency.

On Tuesday, Homan said, "Temporary protected status means temporary. Let's face it, El Salvador is a much safer country than it's ever been now with a new president up there."

According to an alert on the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website, "An announcement on El Salvador's TPS will be made at the appropriate time. Until such announcement is made, Salvadoran individuals present in the U.S. under TPS retain protection including work authorization."