Aurora mayor opposes order ending temporary protected status for Salvadorans

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman says he opposes an effort by the Trump administration to revoke temporary protected status from Salvadorans.

Coffman says many people came to Aurora from El Salvador after the devastating 2001 earthquake. On Jan. 13 of that year, an earthquake struck off El Salvador's coast, followed by a 6.6 earthquake a month later. The quakes and ensuing landslides killed 1,159 people and injured another 8,122.

El Salvadoran Consulate in Aurora City of Aurora

Salvadorans are one of the largest immigrant groups in Aurora. Coffman says they've been a part of the community for over two decades, but under current TPS guidelines they don't have a pathway to becoming permanent residents or citizens.

"The Salvadorans in my city, who have legally lived and worked here under TPS, should be allowed to stay and forcing them to leave after having been a part of my community for over two decades is not being anti-illegal immigration but simply anti-immigrant and it is cruel and unfair to the Salvadoran families who arrived here under TPS so long ago," said Coffman.

On Tuesday, Trump's "border czar" Tom Homan said, "Temporary protected status means temporary. Let's face it, El Salvador is a much safer country than it's ever been now with a new president up there."

Coffman says he supports the Trump administration's efforts to control the United States' borders, but he does not support this effort.

He sent a letter to the head of the Department of Homeland Security, Markwayne Mullin, stating, in part:

City of Aurora

"No doubt, I strongly believe that TPS is part of our flawed immigration system that is in desperate need of a comprehensive reform. Regardless of what any future policy might look like, we must first understand the individuals, families and communities that will be paying a terrible price if the current TPS for Salvadorans is not extended."

While temporary protected status for Salvadorans was set to expire on Wednesday, the DHS said protections still remain in place for now, and they will "announce a decision at an appropriate time."

In a social media post, American Immigration Lawyers Association director Ben Johnson said, "Let's be clear: this is not an official extension or decision by DHS as to the fate of TPS for El Salvador. The Administration is still leaving more than 170,000 people, their families, and their employers in limbo."