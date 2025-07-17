Aurora driver who was beaten with baseball bat in road rage assault says attackers left him bleeding in street

Police are investigating a brutal road rage assault that left a Colorado father with serious injuries. The incident, which took place last week in Aurora, ended with the man being struck in the head with a baseball bat.

The victim shared this photo with CBS Colorado that shows blood on his car from when he was attacked. CBS

"I was heading home when the driver behind me became aggressive," said the victim, who is not being identified for his safety. "I waited to change lanes, but he sped up to block me. When I finally merged, he started tailgating me, pulled up beside me, and began screaming insults and making threatening gestures."

The attack happened on July 8. Both cars came to a stop at the intersection of Peoria Street and Alameda Avenue. The victim says he stepped out of his car to take photos to send to the police.

Them two men exited the other car while another person remained inside. They surrounded him and began physically assaulting him.

"They were trying to knock me down, hitting me with their fists," he said. "I didn't hit them back. But when I didn't go down, one of them went back to the car. A woman inside handed him a baseball bat."

He remembers the clanking sound of metal striking his head.

"I was still standing. Maybe that scared them," he said. "They ran back to the car and took off."

He was left bleeding in the street, surrounded by bystanders who did not intervene during the assault. One woman offered napkins and water and shouted for someone to call 911.

Blow to the head could have been fatal

At the hospital, he was treated for serious head trauma, given an MRI to rule out internal bleeding, and had multiple bruises to his body. Doctors warned him that if the blow to the head had landed slightly differently, it could have been fatal.

"I'm lucky," he said. "If they had used a wooden bat, or hit me near my temple, I might not have survived. My wife could've lost her husband. My son could've lost his father. I don't know who they are, and they're still out there."

Aurora police say they are actively investigating the case and searching for the suspects involved.

Police offer advice if you're a victim

Aurora Police Department Agent Matthew Longshore says the number of road rage incidents is difficult to track, as they're not always reported.

"We have seen instances leading up to shootings where road rage is the instigating factor," said Longshore. "Anytime there's a weapon involved, that certainly increases our response and how things might be investigated. Those become more serious, possibly felony-level crimes. We're going to look into the car, the person, and filing charges if applicable."

His advice: stay calm, stay in your car and call 911 if you're being followed or feel threatened.

"You never know the intentions of the other driver," Longshore said. "Avoid engaging, don't honk or shout back. If someone's following you, drive to a crowded area, a police district, or a fire station. If it's safe, get a license plate or description."

If you're able to get a description, it could help APD better locate the car.

"We have technology in place that might be able to find the wheel or a sticker or a bumper sticker on the car. Be as descriptive as you can," said Longshore.

Search for suspects continues

The victim showed CBS Colorado's Tori Mason droplets of his blood still splattered on his vehicle.

Despite fearing for his safety, he's choosing to speak out in hopes his assailants will be caught.

"Someone who hits another person in the head with a bat is trying to kill them, not just hurt them." he said. "I think we need to be kind. If you make a mistake, apologize. You don't attack someone. There's no place in society for people like this."

The victim provided CBS Colorado with this photo of the attackers. CBS

If you witnessed the incident near Peoria and Alameda on July 8 around 7 p.m., or recognize any of the individuals involved, call Aurora police at 303-627-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).