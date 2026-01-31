Aurora restaurant concerned new city construction project may hurt nearby businesses

Casa Vallarta Mexican Restaurant in Aurora has survived a lot of trials since it opened its doors in 1998. It made it through major construction projects on Parker Road, the 2008 financial crisis and the COVID-19 Pandemic. It is now preparing for yet another challenge as a major construction project is set to begin nearby.

CBS

Starting in February, the City of Aurora will begin construction at its nearest intersection, East Quincy Avenue and Parker Road. The city plans to add turn lanes, reconfigure Smoky Hill Road at East Quincy Avenue, create new sidewalk connections, improve pedestrian crossings and prohibit left turns out of Rice Place onto southbound Parker Road.

It's a large project with varying closures that will last until at least December. Casa Vallarta and other businesses in the area say they expect it will cost them money.

"It might drive a lot of people away. Construction is going to make things harder to come into this plaza," said Daniela Hernandez Javalera, whose family owns the restaurant. "I think people are going to try to rush to their nine-to-five on any other route that they can, and they're just going to abandon the little strip. And then that leaves us businesses without any customers."

CBS

The city says people should expect periodic lane closures and traffic impacts on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Casa Vallarta is concerned that the closures could eliminate their lunch crowd and business from their food truck, which sells burritos to commuters.

"It's such a quick, easy meal to pick up. A lot of people grab it before going to work. And I think that's going to slow down their business as well," said Hernandez Javalera.

The city says this will ultimately reduce congestion, improve traffic flow and increase safety for the traveling public in Aurora.