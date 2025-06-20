Aurora residents hungry for grocery store in growing Murphy Creek neighborhood

Aurora is now the third-largest city in Colorado, and it's still growing. As more people move into rapidly expanding communities like Aurora Highlands and Murphy Creek, many find themselves facing an unexpected challenge, which is getting groceries.

Murphy Creek has a quiet neighborhood built around a golf course, offering a scenic and active lifestyle. For longtime resident Gretchen Dirks, moving to the eastern plains of Aurora back in 2007 was a dream come true.

The Murphy Creek neighborhood in Aurora. CBS

"I wanted a house. I wanted a yard. I wanted to be able to enjoy being outside with my dogs," Dirks said. "Murphy Creek is a unique place because it's a golf course community. It just has this really cool feel. It's an outdoorsy feel. People are active."

Basic retail is one thing that is missing in the suburb, and most importantly, a grocery store. Aurora City Councilman Steve Sundberg is working to solve that issue. As a Murphy Creek resident himself since 2003, he understands the frustration.

"People are, quote, unquote, hungry for a grocery store," Sundberg said. "It's probably an 8-mile drive to a grocery store. And Southlands to the south is probably a good 15 to 20 minutes, depending on traffic."

According to Sundberg, grocery chains like Safeway and Walmart previously considered building in the area, but both companies backed out. However, he remains optimistic that change is coming.

There are a few signs of progress. A QuikTrip gas station and convenience store are set to open soon at the Lamar Landing development on 6th Avenue and Gun Club Road, giving the community its third fuel and snack option.

Meanwhile, a major development called Aurora One is in the works at the northwest corner of Stephen D. Hogan Parkway and E-470. If fully realized, Aurora One would be the first major retail hub in East Aurora, and it would finally include a full grocery store.

"The good news is retail and grocery are coming. The difficult news is it's taking a while," Sundberg explained.

Delays related to storm drainage, permitting, and other infrastructure issues have slowed the project's momentum. But if everything moves forward, Sundberg says retail signings could begin by the end of the year, with construction potentially wrapping up by late 2026.

Until then, Murphy Creek residents will have to continue traveling miles just to pick up a gallon of milk or a loaf of bread. A reality city leaders hope won't last much longer.