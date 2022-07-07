Aurora Public Schools teachers get 8.5% raise
Teachers in Aurora Public Schools are getting a pay raise. The school district and the Aurora Education Association reached an agreement after months of negotiating.
Those members will receive an 8.5% salary increase for the upcoming school year. Since the 2018-2019 school year, which is a 5-year period, staff will have received nearly 34% in pay increases.
That is likely the highest in the Denver metro area.
