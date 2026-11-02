Aurora Public Schools superintendent arrested on suspicion of DUI on E-470 in Arapahoe County

In the early morning hours on Saturday, Oct. 31, Superintendent Michael Giles Jr. of Aurora Public Schools was arrested after being suspected of driving under the influence by Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. This information was confirmed in part by both the sheriff's office and through a statement from the superintendent's attorney shared with CBS Colorado Monday night.

Michael Giles Jr. Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff's office, it was just before 1 a.m. when deputies stopped the 51-year-old in his vehicle near E-470 and East Quincy Avenue in Arapahoe County. The superintendent's vehicle was observed failing to maintain a single lane and driving through a red light.

After a field sobriety test was conducted, Giles was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

In a statement shared with CBS Colorado by the school district, the superintendent's attorney, Benjamin Hartford, said, "Mr. Giles understands the seriousness of this matter and recognizes the concerns that news of his arrest may raise within the Aurora Public Schools community. He is treating the matter with the seriousness, responsibility, and respect it deserves."

"Because this is a pending legal matter, neither Mr. Giles nor his counsel will comment at this time on the specific allegations or circumstances surrounding the arrest," the attorney's statement continued. "Mr. Giles intends to address the matter through the appropriate legal process, and we ask that the process be allowed to proceed before conclusions are drawn."

Giles has already appeared in court Monday, and he was next scheduled due back in court in December.