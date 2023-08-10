Aurora Public Schools new superintendent Michael Giles has high expectations for students, staff, self

Returning students are back in classes at Aurora Public Schools this week, and they are sharing their classrooms with many new students. The district has new leadership, too.

Superintendent Michael Giles previously served in the Cherry Creek School District.

Giles grew up in a military family and served as a juvenile corrections counselor before becoming an educator.

He would like to see APS become a destination district -- a draw for students and teachers who want to build careers in Aurora.

"I want community members to feel like they want their kids to go to school here, because they're going to receive a top class education," he said. "They're going to have great experiences that are going to carry them on to adulthood for the remainder of their life."

Giles wants the public schools to celebrate the city's rich diversity.

He says the schools are engaging, adaptive and flexible to changing industry needs.

"When I look at the educational program and academic program, are we offering something that is going to be meaningful for our students? Are we giving them opportunities to engage in pathways? Are their learning experiences going to be fruitful for them to get a job?"

Giles sees school resource officers as an important part of the equation for school safety.

And while great relationships with law enforcement are key, there's much more to safety.

"Because we're not only talking about physical safety, you're also talking about social/emotional well-being, you're talking about mental health and so forth, and so, I think we have to address all of those collectively to create the safest environment for our students and for our staff for that matter," he said.

The new superintendent says he doesn't always have the answers, but he prides himself on listening and finding resources to meet needs.

"I also want people to know that I have high expectations, not only of myself, but of this organization and the students that we serve," he added.

Aurora Public Schools serves more than 40,000 students who come from more than 130 countries.