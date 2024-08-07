Voters will decide if Aurora Public Schools can fund improvements in Colorado's November election

Voters will decide on two ballot issues aimed at enhancing infrastructure and resources within Aurora Public Schools. These measures include a billion-dollar bond issue and a capital mill levy, both of which are designed to provide financial support beyond Colorado state funding.

APS says voters won't feel a tax increase.

"Financially we've done a really good job at making room for this," said Brett Johnson, APS Chief Financial Officer. "In accelerating some debt payments, we're going to be able to issue new debt and not have to raise taxes for that."

A mill levy override is typically used for operational expenses. However, the district is currently at the state cap for this type of levy.

In securing funds through the capital mill levy, the district can preserve its general fund for other crucial needs, like teacher salaries, mental health resources and educational programs.

The bond issue for $1 billion is designated for bricks-and-mortar projects, like constructing and renovating school buildings. The bond will build a new high school, two preschool through 8th grade schools and upgrade several older schools.

"We have several of our schools that have been in our district for some time that need renovation, need expansion so that we can better meet the needs of our students," said Superintendent Michael Giles.

APS says these funding measures are pivotal in ensuring that its schools can continue to offer high-quality education and support services as the city continues to grow.

CBS Colorado spoke to parents like Justin Harned at Back to School Night. His son is starting pre-k at Aurora Highlands p-8, a new school built for a booming part of the city.

"We need more schools. Convenience is important for a school. But more than anything is the quality of education and the school itself. The onsite facilities, the teachers. The most important thing is making sure our teachers stay well paid and stay employed," said Harned.

APS also hopes this funding will also help them to attract and retain teachers. Giles says the investments are also needed to upgrade buildings for career pathways.

"We're thinking about a potential P through tech high school with a health pathway on the north part of our district that partners right along with Anschutz, UCHealth and that corridor. So, there are a lot of great opportunities that we want to provide our students, but it's going to require that we build facilities, we expand upon facilities," said Giles.