Aurora Public Schools to open first dual language magnet school

Aurora Public Schools is preparing to open its first dual language magnet school in 2026, a move leaders say has been years in the making and one rooted in the Colorado city's diverse community.

The school will operate at the former Sixth Avenue Elementary School and will welcome students from across the district. It will launch with preschool through first grade and expand one grade level each year through fifth grade. Enrollment opens Nov. 3 and will run through January 30.

CBS

Principal Anabel Rafoul, who is leading the planning process, says the goal is simple: bilingualism and biliteracy for every student.

"We have over 40,000 students in Aurora, and more than 20,000 speak Spanish as a first language," Rafoul said. "This is something our community has wanted, but we needed to build it the right way, with the right resources and supports."

The school will use what's known as the 90/10 dual-language model:

Grade Level Instruction in Spanish Instruction in English Preschool 90% 10% Kindergarten 80% 20% 1st Grade 70% 30%

By fifth grade, students are expected to not only speak both languages, but read and write in both.

"Being biliterate means students leave fifth grade at grade level in both languages," Rafoul said. "Not just speaking but reading and writing. That's our goal."

The school will be a two-way dual language program, meaning roughly half the students will speak Spanish at home and half will be English-dominant or speak another language.

Rafoul says that the school is not only about academics, but identity and belonging.

"Students should grow up proud of who they are and where they come from," she said. "This will be a bilingual community and a bicultural community. We're not just allowing students' languages, we're celebrating them."

Principal Anabel Rafoul CBS

She says that for many immigrant families, navigating an English-dominant education system can be intimidating. The goal is to create a school where students and families feel at home the moment they walk in.

"Belonging is critical to learning," Rafoul said. "This is going to be their school, their community, their building."

Colorado, like much of the country, is facing a shortage of bilingual-certified educators. Rafoul said the district is already working to staff the school, including sponsoring visas for qualified teachers from outside the U.S. and recruiting from within APS and neighboring districts.

"Yes, it will be challenging," she said. "But I'm confident we will find the best bilingual teachers and staff out there. There is so much excitement for this."

Research has shown that bilingualism can boost cognitive development, expand career opportunities and strengthen cultural connection. Rafoul says it also builds confidence.

"Being bilingual is a superpower," she said. "It opens doors academically, socially, and professionally."

Rafoul knows firsthand. She was born and raised in Mexico and learned English as her second language before moving to the United States to teach 23 years ago.

Applications open Nov. 3 and are open to all APS families -- not just those in the surrounding neighborhood. Transportation will be provided.

The school's official name, mascot, values and mission are still being chosen through a community advisory committee, which Rafoul says is intentional.

"This school belongs to the community," she said. "We're building it together."