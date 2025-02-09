Aurora police say teen faked attempted robbery, shot himself

Aurora police provided an update on a shooting in Montview Park, stating the teenager involved shot himself in the hand.

Initially, the 15-year-old reported to police that he was inside the park around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when he was approached by two unknown men. He said the men reportedly tried to rob him at gunpoint and shot him in the hand when he tried to fight back.

He was driven to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds.

In an update provided Sunday night, officials said it turns out that the teenager shot himself in the hand and made up the story about the attempted robbery.

Police said they're not expecting any charges at this time.