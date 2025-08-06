Aurora police remind students to wear seat belts as they return to class

Aurora students return to school Wednesday morning and hundreds of those teens will be driving for the very first time.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, seat belt usage in the state is 88%. Experts are concerned as the number should be 100%. CDOT says a majority of those not wearing seat belts come from the 16-to-24-year-old age group.

Aurora police are emphasizing seat belt safety with high school students to help increase compliance. Aurora police will be outside Rangeview High School from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Action of a passenger is fastened seat belt to secure to body during sitting on the car. Transportation with safety concept scene. Close-up and selective focus. NattawitK / Getty Images

Aurora police say in the event of a crash, no matter how minor or serious, a seat belt will help protect you. The seat belt is the only restraint to keep the driver or even the passenger from flying out of the window. Aurora police say they don't want to give your family bad news if you are involved in a crash and aren't wearing a seat belt.

"It makes a difference between you walking away from the crash with either no injuries or minor injuries or you dying," said Aurora Police Agent Matthew Longshore. "We certainly don't want to be the ones having to go to your house and tell your family that you died because you weren't wearing a seatbelt."

Aurora police are also reminding kids to properly adjust their car seats and mirrors before driving. Remember, having your cell phone in your hand is illegal in Colorado. Aurora police are telling first-time drivers to remain calm, take their time, and never speed.