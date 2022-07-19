Georgia homicide suspect shot, killed by police in Aurora

A Georgia homicide suspect was shot and killed by Aurora police officers early Tuesday morning roughly 12 hours after they responded to a home, where they were trying to apprehend him Monday.

According to the APD press release, the suspect was a 27-year-old man wanted for a homicide in Roswell, Georgia on July 6. He had a warrant out for his arrest by the State of Georgia. Aurora Police and Arapahoe County deputies responded to the home and it ended in law enforcement officers shooting and killing the suspect. His name was not shared in the release.

CBS

APD originally responded to a home around 4:30 p.m. in the area of 400 N Oswego Street. This was after they had confirmed information at about 12:45 p.m. that indicated the suspect was at a home in this area.

A reverse 911 call was made to nearby neighbors, ordering them to stay inside, and SWAT and negotiations crews with APD and Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene to work toward a resolution with the suspect.

On scene, other people described as acquaintances to the suspect were confirmed to be inside the home, and they were able to leave safely, while the suspect refused to.

CBS

Several hours later, close to 10 p.m., police tweeted multiple shots were fired from inside the house where they were responding to the suspect. Police were outside when that happened, and none of them were injured. The suspect was believed to be alone inside the home at that point.

After shots were fired, investigators continued to speak with the suspect into the next day, and it was almost 3 a.m. when APD tweeted shots were fired by police, and a suspect was taken to the hospital to treat injuries, where he died. In the press release, police confirmed the suspect left the home holding a rifle, and shots were fired by an Aurora police officer and an Arapahoe County deputy. Both law enforcement officers were placed on paid administrative leave per both respective department's policies.

A reliable source originally confirmed with CBS4 shortly after Aurora PD reported the officer-involved shooting the suspect had been shot and killed by law enforcement.

Anyone with information about this investigation can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.