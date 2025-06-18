Aurora police searching for suspect who shot man through front door

The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to find a suspect they say shot a man through his front door early Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, the shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. in the 16400 block of E. 17th Place. The man told police he heard someone knocking loudly on the front door, and when he went to check, someone fired a single shot through it, striking him in the leg.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, but police said he is expected to survive.

Aurora Police Department

Police reported that the suspect left in an older model blue SUV, possibly a Jeep. It has one chrome rim and three black rims.

Investigators said they're following up on leads and asked the public for help finding the suspect. They encouraged anyone with information on the shooting to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.