Aurora police search for victim after 2 teen suspects arrested in RTD station attack

Police in Aurora are searching for the victim in an attack that happened last week at the RTD Florida station. According to investigators, the victim left before help arrived.

Officers responded to the station around 11 p.m. on May 20 on reports of a fight involving a gun. Witnesses told police they saw two teenagers assault an unidentified man while demanding items from his pockets.

Police in Aurora are searching for the victim in an attack at a the RTD Florida station on May 20, 2026. Aurora Police

Investigators said the attack was captured on RTD surveillance video, which also showed the teens approaching three additional victims near the station who were also assaulted by the pair.

The teens were also seen revealing handguns tucked into their waistbands during at least one of the attacks. Police said the victim in the grey clothing had already been confronted by the two suspects before the final altercation happened.

When officers arrived at the station, they detained two suspects as they tried to drag a victim onto the roadway.

Police said both suspects are 17 years old. One was arrested on probable cause of robbery, criminal attempt, three counts of third-degree assault, possession of a handgun by a juvenile and theft related to the stolen firearm. The other suspect was arrested on probable cause of menacing with a deadly weapon, robbery, criminal attempt, three counts of third-degree assault, possession of a handgun by a juvenile and theft related to the stolen firearm, originally believed to be from Tennessee.

A victim was attacked at a RTD station last week but then left before helped arrived. We’re looking to locate that victim. Can you help us, Aurora?



On Wednesday, May 20 around 11 p.m., officers responded to the RTD Florida station for reports of a fight involving a gun.… pic.twitter.com/6IZR4o1Ycr — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) May 27, 2026

Police said one of the suspects had been arrested last month on suspicion of robbery and the other teen was arrested two weeks ago on suspicion of assault and harassment.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.