As Aurora police works to reduce auto-versus-pedestrian accidents, Colorado immigrant mourns the loss of his mom

A pillar of a Colorado community is gone because of a collision with a vehicle in the dark

A pillar of a Colorado community is gone because of a collision with a vehicle in the dark

A pillar of a Colorado community is gone because of a collision with a vehicle in the dark

Daylight Saving Time is a very dangerous time for pedestrians simply because it gets dark much earlier and when it's dark motorists may have a hard time seeing pedestrians. The Colorado State Patrol says in 2023, more than 70% of pedestrian fatalities occurred in dark conditions.

One Aurora family says a pillar of their community is now gone because of a collision with a vehicle in the dark.

Melaku Berhanu says Felekech Rufe was everything you could want or need in a mother.

Felekech Rufe CBS

"She means to the community as a mother, A mother that can just bless you," said Berhanu. "She's a brightness of my family, my friends and the community of, whoever surrounding us, not only for Ethiopian, but in the whole picture of a community ... she is a light of the spirit."

Melaku Berhanu is her son. He moved to Aurora from Ethiopia in 2005 and soon brought his mother over to live with him. He says it was a dream come true.

"Such a blessing. My house was full of love," said Berhanu.

On the evening of Nov. 18, 2024, his world was shattered. His mother Felekech was walking home when she was struck by a car just minutes from their house. According to Aurora police, a driver had the right of way when the two collided near East Iliff Avenue and South Blackhawk Street. Felekech was taken to the hospital but died on the early morning of Nov. 19.

Melaku Berhanu CBS

"I'm still in shock that I can't even just explain how I feel about it. It is the saddest thing of all," said Berhanu.

The Aurora Police Department says pedestrian safety is a huge issue and they are constantly working to reduce auto versus pedestrian accidents in the city. In 2024 they used grant money from the Colorado Department of Transportation to contact nearly 1,500 pedestrians or vehicles. Their Motorcycle Enforcement Team has also conducted five operations throughout the year targeting both pedestrians and drivers breaking the law where they give violators a pedestrian safety pamphlet to educate them on the importance of pedestrian safety.

Melaku says he is getting through this unthinkable situation with help from his community.

"I just want to give that many, many, many thanks to all of these people that have been with me. I think that's my mom's legacy that she left here," said Berhanu.

And he is focused on raising money to fulfill her last wish. A return to Ethiopia.

"There are a lot more, community, family friends that are waiting for her to be in there," said Berhanu.

Aurora police says the driver who struck Felekech stayed at the scene and is not expected to be charged.